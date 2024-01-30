Allume Taps into Untapped Solar Potential of Apartment Blocks

As we navigate the uncharted territories of renewable energy, the start-up Allume has emerged as a beacon of innovation, identifying the untapped potential of multi-dwelling apartment block rooftops for solar energy installation. This Melbourne-based company is challenging the status quo, boldly addressing the complexities that have previously hindered widespread adoption.

Challenges to Overcome

The hurdles are conspicuous and multifaceted. Strata title owners often lack ownership over roofs, complicating the process of panel installation. The division of power from shared panels presents another problem. Moreover, the financial incentive for absentee landlords to invest in solar panels is often lacking. Despite these, Allume perceives an opportunity rather than a barrier.

Propelling Forward with Innovative Solutions

In North Fitzroy, Melbourne, Oliver Tod, a resident and lawyer, has been casting a hopeful eye towards solar options for his 20-dwelling building. Motivated by both environmental and financial benefits, Tod has found a potential ally in Allume. The start-up, backed by investors such as Mirvac and Eric Schmidt, has engineered a proprietary technology, SolShare, enabling the distribution of solar power among apartment units. This innovation may transform the way we perceive energy distribution in multi-dwelling complexes.

Financial Incentives and Potential Growth

Allume has informed Tod's owners corporation about a federal Victorian government grant scheme, SolarVic, which could tip the financial scales in favor of investing in solar power. Surprisingly, less than 1% of multi-dwelling strata title blocks currently utilize solar panels. However, these structures have the potential to offer efficient, carbon-free energy that surpasses the capabilities of freestanding homes. If exploited, this resource could contribute significantly to our global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Allume's product, SolShare, designed and manufactured in Melbourne, already enjoys international usage. This system ensures a fair distribution and billing of solar power among tenants, fostering a sense of community while promoting clean energy. The SolarVic scheme could drastically reduce the system's cost and payback period for Tod's block, making solar power a more attractive investment.

Allume projects a promising future. With potential profitability by 2025, further fundraising is planned. This is spurred by governmental and retail investments targeting energy poverty alleviation and decarbonization in regions like the UK and US. As the world leans towards a greener future, companies like Allume are paving the way, transforming obstacles into opportunities.