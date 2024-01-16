Allison Holker Pays Tribute to Late Husband with Family-Crafted Children's Book

Allison Holker, a celebrity dancer and judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance', has honored her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, with the release of a children's book titled, 'Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove'. The book, a celebration of family and the power of dance, began as a joint project in 2021 and has since become a cherished memorial to Boss' life and passion.

A Family Affair

More than a storybook, the creation of 'Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove' was an intimate family affair. Holker and her children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, were all part of the process. From choosing colors to deciding hairstyles, the children contributed to the book's illustrations, making it a true family masterpiece.

When the book was finally completed, the family shared a touching moment, seeing Boss' face in it for the first time. A bittersweet moment, it served as a poignant reminder of their loss while also celebrating his memory in a meaningful way.

Pursuing Passions Amid Grief

Despite the loss of their father, the Boss children are pursuing their individual passions: Weslie is excelling in beauty school, Maddox is embarking on a football journey, and Zaia is set to take dance lessons. Holker, their steadfast pillar of support, encourages their growth and independence, guiding them to become the individuals they are destined to be.

Finding Strength and Purpose

In the face of a challenging 2023, Holker finds strength in her faith and purpose in her continuing role as a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance'. A part of her life long before the book, the show serves as a constant amid change, offering comfort and familiarity. As she looks ahead, Holker expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to honor Boss with their book and cherishes the strength she draws from her loved ones.