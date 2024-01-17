Allianz to Pay $1.5M for Discriminating Against Washington Residents

In a landmark ruling, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on January 17th that Allianz, the world's largest insurance company, must pay $1.5 million for discriminating against 560 Washington residents suffering from mental or nervous health disorders. The discrimination occurred within the sphere of travel insurance, where Allianz denied claims for travel cancellations instigated by mental health events.

Allianz's Discrimination and Consequences

The investigation into these practices initiated in 2019 concluded with the verdict that Allianz had violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination and the state Consumer Protection Act. The company denied claims made by Washingtonians whose trips were disrupted by mental health events, thereby violating these laws. The denial was based on a 'Mental and Nervous Health Disorder' exclusion embedded in its policies, which was not adequately disclosed to its customers.

Monetary Compensation and Its Distribution

The penalty from the lawsuit, amounting to $1.5 million, is allocated solely for the Washington residents affected by this issue. The money includes approximately $800,000 as restitution to affected Washingtonians, covering their travel losses and premiums, with accrued interest. Furthermore, Allianz will also pay around $700,000 to cover the costs of distributing the financial restitution and the Attorney General's Office investigation and litigation.

Preventing Future Discrimination

In addition to the monetary penalty, Allianz will be subject to a binding court order preventing it from seeking approval to use the discriminatory exclusion for the duration of the consent decree. The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner had ordered insurers to remove discriminatory mental health exclusions from their policies back in 2023, and Allianz changed its policy following this order.

Those who believe they may be eligible for a portion of the settlement are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's office via the provided email address to determine their qualification for reimbursement. This resolution precedes a trial that was set to begin on Wednesday, January 17, marking a significant victory for mental health advocates.