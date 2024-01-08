Allegations of Abuse and Torture Surface Against Leader of Synagogue Church of all Nations

Allegations of abuse, rape, and torture have been raised against the leader of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), as former members break their silence. In a shocking exposé, these claims shed light on the disturbing practices allegedly conducted within the church, suggesting a pattern of systematic abuse and manipulation.

Investigation Unveils Disturbing Allegations

A two-year investigation by BBC Africa Eye, in partnership with openDemocracy, has revealed a series of allegations against TB Joshua, the late founder of SCOAN. Dozens of former church members accuse Joshua of conducting egregious abuses inside the church’s Lagos headquarters for nearly 20 years. The accusations range from physical torture, including whipping and chaining worshippers, to sexual assault of female members and forced abortions.

Church’s Response and Continued Operations

Despite the gravity of these allegations, the church has not directly addressed them, dismissing previous claims against Joshua as unfounded. The church continues its operations, with victims and witnesses urging for a comprehensive investigation into Joshua’s actions and the church’s practices under his leadership.

Former Members Speak Out

Multiple ex-members, including British citizens, have come forward with eyewitness accounts of physical violence, sexual assault, and other atrocities. The testimonies paint a harrowing picture of the alleged abuses. The church has been accused of silencing those who attempted to raise the alarm, with UK authorities reportedly taking no further action despite reports of the abuse.