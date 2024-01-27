TV Star Alison Hammond Talks Divorce on 'This Morning'

Alison Hammond, a popular television personality, has offered a rare insight into her past divorce during an interview with singer Paloma Faith on 'This Morning.' The conversation unfolded as Faith expressed her feelings about her own separation, viewing it as her 'biggest failure and probably ... only regret.' In a comforting response, Hammond emphasized that a split is not a failure but a part of life's journey.

Alison Hammond's Comforting Words to Paloma Faith

Hammond, known for her appearances on 'Big Brother' and 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!,' offered consolation to Faith during the live interview. She reassured the 42-year-old singer that 'You are not a failure. You are a pop star, you are smashing it, don’t ever say that.' This candid moment provided an intimate glimpse into the personal lives of both women.

Hammond's Rare Commentary on Her Past Divorce

In the course of the conversation, Hammond shared her past experience with divorce from Noureddine Boufaied, the father of her son. She disclosed that her ex-husband has since moved on, remarried, and had three other children. This revelation was a rare public acknowledgment of her divorce, marking a notable moment on the show.

Single Parenthood: Not a Failure, but a Challenge

Hammond's words were a poignant reminder that being a single parent is not a failure. She emphasized this message as she shared her own experiences, offering support to Faith. The exchange highlighted the challenges faced by single parents, providing a platform for a deeper discussion on the subject.