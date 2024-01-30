Alibaba Cloud Debuts Serverless AI Platform, Set to Transform Model Deployment and Inference

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technological arm of Alibaba Group, has introduced a serverless version of its Platform for AI (PAI)-Elastic Algorithm Service (EAS). The announcement came during the AI & Big Data Summit in Singapore. This innovative solution is intended to provide a cost-effective model deployment and inference platform for both individuals and enterprises, with charges based solely on the computing resources used. As a result, inference costs could be cut by up to 50% compared to traditional models.

Serverless Offering and Future Expansion

The serverless offering by Alibaba Cloud is currently in its beta testing phase. Initially, it will support image generation model deployment. However, it is expected to stretch its capabilities in March 2024 to include the deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) and open-source models from Alibaba's AI model community, ModelScope. This expansion will allow users to access various LLMs and build customized generative AI applications.

Vector Engine Technology Integration

Besides launching the serverless PAI-EAS, Alibaba Cloud has also integrated its vector engine technology into more of its product offerings. This includes its data warehouse Hologres and search services Elasticsearch and OpenSearch. The integration of vector engine technology facilitates a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) process. This improvement enhances LLMs with knowledge bases, leading to improved outcomes, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities across a broad spectrum of applications.

Global Customers Utilizing Alibaba Cloud Technologies

Global customers, including Haleon and the Japanese startup rinna, have already tapped into Alibaba Cloud's technologies for their digital transformation journeys. Haleon launched an AI nutritionist, while rinna enhanced its Japanese language models using Alibaba Cloud's open-source LLMs. This signifies the versatility and robustness of Alibaba Cloud's offerings, demonstrating their potential to drive digital transformation across industries.