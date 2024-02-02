Alexander Povetkin Criticizes Oleksandr Usyk's Stance Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Russian heavyweight champion, Alexander Povetkin, known as the 'Russian Knight', has stirred controversy with his recent remarks about Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. Povetkin, renowned for his alignment with Russian narratives, criticized Usyk for his stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He suggested that Usyk's outspokenness against Russia is forced, contrasting it with the silence of Vasyl Lomachenko, whom Povetkin admires.

Povetkin's Unfounded Accusations

Povetkin's comments didn't end with criticism of Usyk's stance. He went on to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces of initiating the conflict, stating that if Russia hadn't intervened, the battle would have been on their own soil. Despite these accusations, Povetkin expressed support for Usyk in a hypothetical match against Tyson Fury, creating a stark contrast between his political and sporting views.

Usyk's Wife Reacts

Kateryna, Usyk's wife, was quick to respond to Povetkin's statements. She denounced the Russian champion, labeling him a coward. Kateryna also referred to a phone call in which Povetkin allegedly tried to convince Usyk that the situation in Ukraine was misrepresented. She stood firm in support of her husband, reinforcing his stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine.