Alex Leapai Junior: From Rugby League Prodigy to Boxing Aspirant

In an unexpected turn of events, Alex Leapai junior, a promising rookie in Rugby League, has announced his departure from the NRL. Leapai junior, who had contracts with the Gold Coast Titans and ties with the Sydney Roosters, is now setting his sights on the world of boxing, aiming to overshadow his father Alex Leapai senior's legacy in the sport.

Following in His Father's Footsteps

Alex Leapai senior had once contended for a world title in boxing but fell short against Wladimir Klitschko in a heavyweight unification bout. Now, Leapai junior is aspiring to carry the torch further and claim the title, marking a significant shift from rugby league to boxing.

A Potential Heavyweight Champion

His trainer, Noel Thornberry, firmly believes in Leapai junior's potential to become a heavyweight champion. According to Thornberry, Leapai junior carries the potential that matches the offers equivalent to a rookie NRL contract. The young star's first fight is scheduled for April, setting the stage for his professional boxing debut.

From Rugby League to Boxing Ring

The decision to switch from rugby league to boxing is a bold one. Leapai junior's potential transition has already sparked excitement, with the possibility of mentorship from boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury. As he prepares to step into the boxing ring, Leapai junior is not just chasing dreams but striving to etch his name in the annals of boxing history.