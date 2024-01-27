Alcohol Reduction: A Path to Improved Health and Lower Calorie Intake

Drinking less or eliminating alcohol, specifically beer and cider, can remarkably reduce calorie intake. Beer and cider are calorie-dense, with some favoured UK brands carrying up to 290 calories per bottle or can. This caloric content surpasses that of a Krispy Kreme doughnut or a pair of KitKats. Referred to as 'liquid calories', these beverages contribute to weight gain in the same way as excess consumption of solid food. Dr. Duane Mellor, a registered dietitian at Aston University, underscores the double-edged sword that beer and cider present. They not only bring in high-calorie content from alcohol, approximately 7 calories per gram, but some ciders also carry high amounts of sugar.

Unmasking the Hidden Calories in Popular Beverages

A 330ml can of Old Mount Strawberry and Apple cider, for instance, contains 18 grams of sugar. This is over half of the daily recommended sugar limit proposed by the NHS. The caloric content of a pint of certain beers can equate to more than two slices of bread. Some ciders match sugary soft drinks in their sugar content, with beverages like Fanta Orange containing less sugar than certain ciders.

The Health Impact of Reducing Alcohol

The health benefits of reducing alcohol intake extend beyond weight management. Alcohol consumption affects the body's levels of essential nutrients, such as B-vitamins and iron. This can lead to fatigue and other health complications. Implementing mindful nutrition and reducing alcohol can have potential benefits on overall health. The content further recommends maintaining sustainable energy levels and considering oral sprays as a supplement.

The Role of Mindful Nutrition

Overall, the importance of mindful nutrition cannot be overstated. It involves being aware of what one consumes and the impact it has on the body. This includes recognising the 'hidden' calories in popular beverages like beer and cider. By reducing or eliminating these drinks, one can significantly decrease calorie intake, improve nutrient levels, and enhance overall health.