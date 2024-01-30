Alberta Court Ruling: Third-Party Beneficiaries Bound by Subcontract's Arbitration Clause

In a landmark decision, the Alberta Court of King's Bench has set a precedent that could have far-reaching implications for contract law. The court has ruled that a third-party beneficiary enforcing warranties under a subcontract is bound by the arbitration clause contained within that subcontract, even without being a direct party to it.

Unraveling the Husky Oil-Technip Case

In a case involving Husky Oil Operations Limited and Technip Stone & Webster Process Technology Inc, Husky, a third-party beneficiary, sought to litigate the warranties provided by Technip under a subcontract. Husky contended that since it was not a party to the subcontract, it was not obligated to engage in arbitration, as stipulated by the subcontract's clause.

Technip, however, argued that Husky's enforcement of its rights under the subcontract meant that it was subject to the arbitration clause. The Application Judge initially sided with Husky, allowing it to enforce the warranties without arbitration.

The Turn of the Tide: Court of King's Bench's Verdict

On appeal, the Alberta Court of King's Bench reversed this decision. The court emphasized that the language of the arbitration clause ('all disputes arising out of or in connection with the present Purchase Order') implied a broader application, inclusive of third-party disputes.

The Court held that Husky could not cherry-pick the subcontract's benefits without also accepting the procedural burdens, such as arbitration. However, the court found Husky's separate negligence claim to be outside the arbitration provision's scope, as it did not stem from the contract itself.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling underlines the necessity for parties to carefully consider the implications of contract terms, particularly arbitration clauses. These clauses may bind even non-signatory third parties seeking to enforce contractual benefits. The decision underscores the importance of the scope and wording of arbitration clauses in contracts and indicates that non-parties enforcing a contract's benefits may find themselves subject to the contract's arbitration clause.