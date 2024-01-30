Alberta Appeal Court Rules Sex Acts Leading to Death or Serious Injury Cannot Be Consensual

Alberta Court Affirms Manslaughter Conviction

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld the manslaughter sentence against Ontario trucker, Bradley Barton, relating to the death of Cindy Gladue. Gladue, a Cree and Métis woman and mother of three, tragically lost her life in 2011 due to an 11-centimeter tear to her vagina following sexual activities with Barton. The defendant claimed that Gladue had given consent for the acts.

Significant evidence was found on Barton's laptop, revealing searches related to vaginal tearing. The court made a landmark ruling that consent to sex cannot be considered valid where serious harm or death occurs, particularly if the individual involved showed recklessness or wilful blindness to the risks.

Case Brings 'Rough Sex Defense' into Spotlight

The case brought significant attention to the so-called 'rough sex defense', often utilized in cases where men stand accused of severe violence against women. The initial trial resulted in Barton's acquittal, leading to widespread protests and culminating in a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to order a new trial on account of significant judicial errors.

In the subsequent trial, the jury was informed that if Barton had demonstrated recklessness about the potential risks, Gladue could not have legally given her consent. Barton is currently serving a sentence of 12.5 years and is contemplating an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Ruling Seen as a Protection for Women

The ruling has been widely interpreted as a protection for women and a challenge to the future admissibility of the rough sex defense. Legal experts and advocacy groups have lauded the decision for its delicate balance between sexual autonomy and the protection of vulnerable groups from sexual violence.