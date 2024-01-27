Alameda to Launch Transformative Recycled Water Pipeline Project

Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, in a significant step towards environmental sustainability, has announced the signing of an agreement for a transformative recycled water project. The stakeholders in this ambitious endeavor include the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The agreement kick-starts the planning and design phase for the Oakland-Alameda Estuary Crossing Pipeline, a project that aims to transport up to 500,000 gallons of recycled water daily for irrigation and industrial uses.

A Leap Towards Drought Resilience and Pollution Reduction

The primary intention behind this project is multifaceted - enhancing drought and climate resilience, reducing pollution in the San Francisco Bay, and bolstering emergency preparedness. The blueprint involves the reutilization of an old half-mile pipeline that previously supplied potable water to Alameda.

The initial phase comprises an assessment of the pipeline's condition, a study expected to span around two years. Once operational, potentially by late 2027, the project will significantly contribute to EBMUD's broader objective of augmenting recycled water usage from the current 9 million to 20 million gallons daily by 2040.

A Greener Future for Veterans' Affairs Facility

A major future consumer of this recycled water will be the large Veterans' Affairs facility in Alameda. The facility is projected to consume approximately 12 million gallons annually, predominantly for irrigation purposes. While the construction date for the pipeline project remains unconfirmed, the anticipation surrounding this forward-thinking initiative is palpable.

Federal Funding and Job Creation

The East Bayshore Recycled Water Project, estimated to cost $10.5 million, has already secured federal funding worth $3.2 million. Beyond its environmental benefits, the project also promises to stimulate the local economy by creating 80 construction jobs. As the project unfolds, it is set to become a benchmark in sustainable and resilient urban planning.