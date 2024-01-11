Alabama Woman Searches for 'Angel in Disguise' after Highway 59 Accident

In Foley, Alabama, a woman named Cathy Collins is on a mission. Her quest is not for justice or retribution following a traumatic car accident on Highway 59 that left her car totaled and her body in pain. No, her search is of gratitude and appreciation for a compassionate stranger, an 'angel in disguise', who came to her aid in her darkest hour.

Advertisment

A Stranger's Kindness Amidst Chaos

As Collins grappled with the shock and pain of the accident, a bearded man in his late twenties or early thirties swiftly came to her rescue. This Good Samaritan, whose identity remains a mystery, stayed by Collins' side, providing comfort and ensuring her safety until the ambulance eventually arrived. Despite the excruciating pain in her chest and ribs, Collins was deeply touched by the stranger's kindness and concern.

On a Quest to Thank Her 'Angel'

Advertisment

Regrettably, in the whirlwind of receiving medical attention, the Good Samaritan left the scene before Collins could express her gratitude. Now, she is resolved to find this man, to thank him personally for his selfless act. Collins' desire to express her appreciation is amplified by her wish to highlight such positive actions amidst the often grim news reports of violence and accidents.

A Story of Gratitude Amidst Trauma

Collins, a regular viewer of FOX10, is eager to share her story with the community. She believes that such acts of kindness, although rare, should be recognized and celebrated. In a world often dominated by heartbreaking news, Collins' narrative offers a ray of hope, a testament to the compassion that humans are capable of. The search for her 'angel' continues, but regardless of whether she finds him or not, his act of kindness has left an indelible mark on Collins' heart.