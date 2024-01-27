Alabama State Hornets Clinch Victory over Prairie View Panthers

In a fierce display of on-court prowess, the Alabama State Hornets triumphed over the Prairie View Panthers with a final score of 74-67. This closely contested basketball game saw both teams vying for dominance, ultimately with the Hornets maintaining their halftime lead of 39-31 to seal the victory.

Unleashing the Hornets: Madlock and Hines

Leading the charge for Alabama State was the indomitable Antonio Madlock, who racked up an impressive 30 points, proving instrumental in the Hornets' victory. He also made significant contributions in terms of rebounds and steals, augmenting the team's overall performance. Also making his mark was CJ Hines, who added 14 points to the tally, including a perfect 3-for-3 from the three-point range.

Rebounding: The Hornets' Edge

The game also saw Octave making a notable contribution with 14 rebounds, which helped Alabama State to dominate the boards with a total of 36 rebounds. In comparison, Prairie View could only manage 29 rebounds, of which Myles contributed 11. This dominance in rebounding gave the Hornets a significant advantage in the game.

Prairie View's Performance

Despite the loss, Prairie View Panthers demonstrated a solid performance. Myles led the scoring for the Panthers with 18 points, while Horton and C.Smith added 11 and 14 points respectively. The long-range shooting was evenly matched, with Alabama State making 6 of 17 attempts and Prairie View hitting 6 of 18. However, foul trouble was a common issue for both teams, each accumulating 24 fouls by the end of the game.

The game, which attracted an audience of 1,175 spectators, was a testament to the competitive spirit and talent inherent in both teams. Despite the final score, the Prairie View Panthers showed resilience and potential, while the Alabama State Hornets demonstrated their ability to maintain a lead and secure victory.