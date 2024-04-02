Al Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic Sidelined for Six Weeks Due to Hamstring Injury

Al Hilal confirmed on Tuesday that their star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, will be out of action for the next six weeks following a hamstring injury he sustained during a recent match against Al Shabab in the Roshn Saudi League. The Serbian forward, who has been pivotal to Al Hilal's success this season with 22 goals in 22 games, was forced off the pitch in the first half of the game after a sharp pull while in possession of the ball. This development marks a significant blow to the team as they navigate through the closing stages of the season and multiple competitions.

Impact on Al Hilal and Mitrovic's Season

Since joining Al Hilal in August 2023, Mitrovic has quickly become a key figure in the team's attacking lineup, contributing significantly to their performance in the Roshn Saudi League. His injury not only affects Al Hilal's current campaign but also raises concerns for <a href="https://en.nogomania.com/read/Serbia-anxiously-awaits-New-details-on-Aleksandar-Mitrovic-s