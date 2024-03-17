Al Hilal Sets New World Record with 29th Win, Al Nassr Bolsters Runner-Up Spot in Saudi Pro League

Matchday 24 of the Saudi Pro League spotlighted a historic moment for Al Hilal, achieving a world-record 29th consecutive win against Damac, while Al Nassr edged closer to solidifying their runner-up position by defeating Al Ahli. The league, now a global focal point due to its high-profile signings including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Historic Victory for Al Hilal

Al Hilal's remarkable journey to setting a new global benchmark in football was highlighted in their latest match against Damac. Despite the potential for a draw in the closing moments, Al Hilal displayed resilience. Salem al Dawsari and Brazilian Malcom propelled the team to a 2-1 victory, extending their winning streak to 29 games. This triumph not only cements their dominance in the league but also breaks the previous world record for consecutive victories in football, setting a new target for teams worldwide.

Al Nassr Strengthens Its Position

Al Nassr, amidst the shadows of Al Hilal's record-breaking achievement, secured a crucial win against Al Ahli, thanks to a penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo. This victory was instrumental in widening the gap between them and the third-placed Al Ahli, bringing Al Nassr one step closer to securing the runner-up spot in the league. Ronaldo's contribution was pivotal, marking his 50th goal for Al Nassr in just 58 appearances, reaffirming his status as a key asset to the team and the league's leading scorer this season.

Other Noteworthy Performances

Aside from the top two teams, the league saw robust performances from other clubs. Al Ittihad, recovering from a midweek AFC Champions League exit, registered a convincing win against Al Fateh, keeping their hopes alive for a top-three finish. Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq was held to a draw by Al Tai, showcasing the competitiveness and unpredictability of the Saudi Pro League.