Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

In a New Year’s state-wide broadcast, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State delivered a message of optimism and resilience, despite national challenges. Throughout his first seven months in office, the governor’s administration has made significant strides, which include the release of over N10 billion for the completion of ongoing projects initiated by the previous administration, and the payment of N12 billion in gratuities to state and local government retirees.

Fostering Economic Growth

Eno expressed confidence in the state’s economic prospects, highlighting the strength of the state’s development fundamentals. The governor’s speech emphasized his commitment to boosting the state’s economy by reviving the entrepreneurial spirit of the people. Initiatives such as the Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair and the Ibom LED Tailoring and Shoe making Hub were highlighted as key strategies to support indigenous entrepreneurs and bring wealth and development to the people.

Commitment to Infrastructure and Quality of Life

Eno assured residents of his administration’s unwavering commitment to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for citizens in both urban and rural areas. This commitment extends to the maintenance and expansion of infrastructure throughout the state. The governor’s outlook for the coming year was one of restoration, increase, and expansion across Akwa Ibom.

A Year of Promise

With every critical pillar of the state’s economic blueprint addressed, the stage is set for growth and continuous development. Governors across the country have promised residents better deals and more dividends of democracy in 2024. They have assured promises of increased salaries for workers, infrastructure development, and improved security. Governor Eno’s optimism for Akwa Ibom’s future, however, stands distinct. His assurance of a year of restoration, increase, and expansion offers a positive outlook for the state’s future.