Akwa Ibom Governor Approves N100 Million for Student Bursaries, Warns Against Fraud

Akwa Ibom State's commitment to education takes a significant leap forward as Governor Pastor Umo Eno sanctions an additional One Hundred Million Naira for tertiary student bursaries. This move, articulated in a press release by the Governor's Personal Assistant on Student Affairs, Mr Wisdom Emmanuel, underscores the state's dedication to supporting its students financially in their academic pursuits.

Enhanced Support for Tertiary Students

The recent approval of N100,000,000.00 by Governor Umo Eno is specifically aimed at continuing the bursary payment process for the 2023/2024 academic session. This initiative, which began on November 20, 2023, ensures that verified students of Akwa Ibom origin in public tertiary institutions receive their due financial support. With the process designed to be seamless, students who have completed their verification are already benefitting from the bursary payments. The process prioritizes a first-come-first-served basis, emphasizing the state's structured approach to educational welfare.

Deadline and Verification Process

Students have been given a substantial window to register for the bursary, with the deadline set for April 30, 2024. This generous timeframe allows for more students to benefit from the state's financial aid. However, the emphasis on the verification process is crucial, as it ensures that only eligible students receive the bursary. The state's advisory against reapplication for those who have already received or are in the verification process underlines the importance of an orderly and fair distribution of funds.

Combatting Fraudulent Activities

In light of potential fraudulent activities, the Akwa Ibom State Government has issued a stern warning against fake websites claiming to represent the official bursary portal. The government has clarified that there is only one authorized bursary portal, accessible through www.bursary.akwaibomstate.gov.ng. This step is to protect students from being preyed upon by scammers and to ensure the integrity of the bursary disbursement process. The Directorate of ICT and Digital Services, under the Governor's Office, is the sole manager of the bursary portal, emphasizing the state's commitment to a transparent and secure process for its students.

The Akwa Ibom State Government's proactive measures to support its students financially while ensuring the security and authenticity of the bursary process reflect its dedication to education. This initiative not only aids students in their current academic endeavors but also sets a precedent for educational support systems in Nigeria. As the deadline approaches, students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, keeping in mind the importance of vigilance against fraudulent schemes.