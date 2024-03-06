Akriti Chopra Clinches DNA New Gen Women Achievers Award: A Beacon for Startup Aspirants

It was a landmark moment for Akriti Chopra and the burgeoning startup ecosystem as she bagged the prestigious DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards in the Startup Category. The accolade, part of the DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023, is a testament to Chopra's unwavering dedication and her impactful journey within the dynamic world of startups. Having embarked on her professional saga with a stint at PwC before making her mark at Zomato, Chopra's career trajectory is nothing short of inspirational.

From Finance Manager to Startup Luminary

Chopra's ascent to the zenith of business success began at PwC, but it was her tenure at Zomato that truly shaped her career narrative. Joining the foodtech giant in 2011, she rapidly ascended through the ranks, taking on the mantle of CFO by 2020. Her prowess in finance and operations, coupled with a strategic vision, propelled Zomato's global expansion, laying the groundwork for its operational excellence across borders. In 2021, her contributions were recognized with her appointment as Chief People Officer and elevation to co-founder, a move lauded by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Chopra's influence at Zomato extends far beyond her executive roles. She was instrumental in establishing key departments within the company, such as legal, governance, risk, and compliance. Her strategic foresight and leadership were pivotal in Zomato's international expansion, underpinning the company's success on the global stage. These initiatives not only augmented Zomato's operational capabilities but also served as a blueprint for innovative corporate governance.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Akriti Chopra's journey from a finance enthusiast to a celebrated startup co-founder is a powerful narrative of ambition, perseverance, and success. Her accolades, culminating in the DNA New Gen Women Achievers Award, mirror her status as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, aiming to carve their niches in the competitive business landscape. Chopra's story is a beacon of inspiration, encouraging young visionaries to dream big and work tirelessly towards realizing those dreams.

As Akriti Chopra continues to redefine leadership and innovation in the startup ecosystem, her story serves as a reminder of the power of dedication and the impact of visionary leadership. The DNA New Gen Women Achievers Award not only celebrates her achievements but also highlights the evolving role of women in shaping the future of business and technology. Chopra's legacy, marked by her pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment, offers invaluable insights and motivation for the next generation of leaders and disruptors.