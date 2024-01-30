Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund Expands Portfolio with CHF 125 Million Acquisition

The Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK (Akara Diversity PK) has embarked on a strategic expansion in 2024 with the acquisition of five residential properties in Western Switzerland from Ascaro Pension Fund, valued at an approximate CHF 125 million ($130 million). This business move has not just increased Akara's residential property ratio but also elevated regional diversification in the cantons of Vaud and Neuchatel.

Introducing a New Investor

The transaction has introduced the Ascaro Pension Fund as a fresh investor, while simultaneously lowering the fund's debt-to-equity ratio to less than 26%. This financial maneuvering underscores Akara's commitment to maintaining a healthy balance sheet even while undertaking significant acquisitions.

'Leuen Waldegg' Development Project Progresses

Meanwhile, in Uitikon-Waldegg (Zurich), the 'Leuen Waldegg' development project, consisting of 207 residential properties across 17 buildings, is seeing substantial progress. The second phase of the project, 'Leandro', is being repositioned as freehold properties. The sale of these condominiums is projected to contribute to the fund's financial gains in 2024 and 2025.

Capital Gains and Future Plans

In the last quarter of 2023, Akara Diversity PK disposed of 12 properties in the canton of Zurich for CHF 177.3 million, yielding a capital gain of over CHF 7 million. Looking ahead, the fund plans a capital increase in the second quarter of 2024 to facilitate portfolio expansion and finance ongoing projects. This initiative focuses on allowing existing investors to reinvest dividends and offering new investors a chance to participate.

The Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK caters to tax-exempt pension funds and similar institutions in Switzerland, focusing on direct investments in residential and commercial properties nationwide. It aims for steady distributions, long-term value growth, and broad diversity in its investment strategy.