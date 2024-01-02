AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean to Officially Divorce: A Journey from Separation to Decision

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant and Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean, and his estranged wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have chosen to officially part ways. The couple’s decision comes after a year-long separation and multiple attempts at reconciliation. Despite the hopes and efforts, they have arrived at a point where prioritizing their individual growth, friendship, and co-parenting their daughters are deemed essential.

A Year of Separation and Attempts at Reconciliation

In March 2023, the McLeans announced their temporary separation, expressing their intention of working on themselves and their marriage. The couple, who had been married since 2011 after two years of dating, seemed hopeful about overcoming their challenges. In May 2023, AJ shared insights into their efforts to become better partners for each other. He discussed his personal journey of staying sober and focusing on self-improvement, indicating that they were spending more time together and working on their relationship.

A Decision to Move Forward

Despite the concerted efforts, the couple has decided to prioritize moving forward in a healthy manner. Announcing their decision through a joint statement on social media, they emphasized their deep love and respect for each other. Their focus now is to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their daughters and continue being supportive friends to each other.

Public Statements and Fan Support

Both AJ and Rochelle posted statements about their decision on their respective Instagram accounts, where they received an outpouring of support and love from fans and friends. Among the many who extended their support was NSYNC singer Lance Bass. Rochelle’s social media also featured a post highlighting her favorite moments from the past year, focusing on positive experiences with her children.

The decision to divorce, though difficult, is a testament to the couple’s commitment to maintaining a healthy environment for their daughters and their individual growth. Even as they part ways, their journey as co-parents, friends, and individuals continues.