BNN Newsroom

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean Announce Divorce After a Year of Separation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST
After a year of separation and a hopeful attempt at reconciliation, Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have announced their decision to divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, released a joint statement on social media, expressing their mutual intention to forge ahead in the healthiest way possible.

A Focus on Friendship and Co-Parenting

In their statement, the McLeans emphasized their commitment to maintaining a friendship and effectively co-parenting their two daughters, Ava, also known as Elliott, and Lyric. This testament to their parental love underlines their determination to place the well-being of their children at the forefront, even amidst personal upheaval.

From Hopeful Reunion to Acknowledged Separation

Earlier in 2023, AJ and Rochelle had hinted at a temporary separation, suggesting that they were focusing on personal growth and their marriage, with hopes of a possible reunion. However, in a recent acknowledgment, AJ confirmed that a reconciliation is off the table.

AJ’s Personal Journey During Separation

During their separation, AJ embarked on a journey of self-improvement, working on personal issues to evolve into a better version of himself. This initiative reflects the singer’s dedication to personal development, paralleling his long-standing commitment to his music career.

The couple’s wedding in 2011 was a star-studded affair, attended by the Backstreet Boys members at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This followed a six-year dating period, marking the beginning of their decade-long marriage that is now coming to an amicable close.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

