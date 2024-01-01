AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean Announce Divorce After a Year of Separation

After a year of separation and a hopeful attempt at reconciliation, Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna McLean have announced their decision to divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, released a joint statement on social media, expressing their mutual intention to forge ahead in the healthiest way possible.

A Focus on Friendship and Co-Parenting

In their statement, the McLeans emphasized their commitment to maintaining a friendship and effectively co-parenting their two daughters, Ava, also known as Elliott, and Lyric. This testament to their parental love underlines their determination to place the well-being of their children at the forefront, even amidst personal upheaval.

From Hopeful Reunion to Acknowledged Separation

Earlier in 2023, AJ and Rochelle had hinted at a temporary separation, suggesting that they were focusing on personal growth and their marriage, with hopes of a possible reunion. However, in a recent acknowledgment, AJ confirmed that a reconciliation is off the table.

AJ’s Personal Journey During Separation

During their separation, AJ embarked on a journey of self-improvement, working on personal issues to evolve into a better version of himself. This initiative reflects the singer’s dedication to personal development, paralleling his long-standing commitment to his music career.

The couple’s wedding in 2011 was a star-studded affair, attended by the Backstreet Boys members at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This followed a six-year dating period, marking the beginning of their decade-long marriage that is now coming to an amicable close.