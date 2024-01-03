AIIMS Bhopal Launches Comprehensive Internship Induction Programme

In an innovative move, the Centre for Medical Education and Technology (CMET) at AIIMS Bhopal has launched an Internship Induction Programme for undergraduate medical and nursing interns, marking the onset of 2024 with a forward-thinking approach. The program has been meticulously curated to assist new interns from the 2019 MBBS batch and the 2020 BSc (Hons) Nursing batch as they step into their respective roles. The first batch of this program, which commenced on January 1, 2024, saw the participation of 100 medical and 75 nursing interns.

Comprehensive Induction for Holistic Development

The induction program isn’t limited to addressing merely the cognitive skills required by healthcare professionals. In addition to this, the program gives equal emphasis to psychological and social aspects. Such a comprehensive approach aims to facilitate the smooth transition of these students into the rigorous internship period. By covering all facets of professional development, the program is a unique initiative to foster professional confidence and competence among the interns.

Primed for High-Quality Patient Care

The ultimate goal of this program is to prepare these interns for high-quality patient care at AIIMS Bhopal. The students, upon completing the 9th semester for medical and the 3rd year for nursing, are expected to be fully equipped to cater to the needs of the patients. The comprehensive induction program is crucial in shaping their careers and ensuring that the healthcare system continues to function optimally.

A Unique and Innovative Approach

The initiative taken by AIIMS Bhopal is unique and sets a positive precedent for other medical institutions to follow. The induction program is a testament to AIIMS Bhopal’s commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment for its students. The program is a step towards ensuring that the students are not just academically proficient but are also well-rounded individuals capable of handling the pressures of the medical profession.