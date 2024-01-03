en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

AIIMS Bhopal Launches Comprehensive Internship Induction Programme

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
AIIMS Bhopal Launches Comprehensive Internship Induction Programme

In an innovative move, the Centre for Medical Education and Technology (CMET) at AIIMS Bhopal has launched an Internship Induction Programme for undergraduate medical and nursing interns, marking the onset of 2024 with a forward-thinking approach. The program has been meticulously curated to assist new interns from the 2019 MBBS batch and the 2020 BSc (Hons) Nursing batch as they step into their respective roles. The first batch of this program, which commenced on January 1, 2024, saw the participation of 100 medical and 75 nursing interns.

Comprehensive Induction for Holistic Development

The induction program isn’t limited to addressing merely the cognitive skills required by healthcare professionals. In addition to this, the program gives equal emphasis to psychological and social aspects. Such a comprehensive approach aims to facilitate the smooth transition of these students into the rigorous internship period. By covering all facets of professional development, the program is a unique initiative to foster professional confidence and competence among the interns.

Primed for High-Quality Patient Care

The ultimate goal of this program is to prepare these interns for high-quality patient care at AIIMS Bhopal. The students, upon completing the 9th semester for medical and the 3rd year for nursing, are expected to be fully equipped to cater to the needs of the patients. The comprehensive induction program is crucial in shaping their careers and ensuring that the healthcare system continues to function optimally.

A Unique and Innovative Approach

The initiative taken by AIIMS Bhopal is unique and sets a positive precedent for other medical institutions to follow. The induction program is a testament to AIIMS Bhopal’s commitment to fostering a conducive learning environment for its students. The program is a step towards ensuring that the students are not just academically proficient but are also well-rounded individuals capable of handling the pressures of the medical profession.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Keefe D Seeks House Arrest Citing Health, Decision Postponed by a Week

By Bijay Laxmi

Illinois Basketball Triumphs Despite Star Player's Suspension

By Salman Khan

Young Entrepreneur Turns Santa: Mia Britton's Gift to Hospitalized Children

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

St. Charles City Proposes New $85M City Hall Complex

By BNN Correspondents

Sarasota County's Land-use Dispute: The Battle for Rural Character ...
@BNN Newsroom · 6 mins
Sarasota County's Land-use Dispute: The Battle for Rural Character ...
heart comment 0
Sean Waltman’s Visit to WWE Performance Center Fuels Royal Rumble Speculation

By Bijay Laxmi

Sean Waltman's Visit to WWE Performance Center Fuels Royal Rumble Speculation
Thiruvananthapuram Transforming Parking Infrastructure: Multi-level Car Parking Facility Nearing Completion

By Nitish Verma

Thiruvananthapuram Transforming Parking Infrastructure: Multi-level Car Parking Facility Nearing Completion
Maersk Halts Red Sea Shipping Amid Militant Attacks: A Potential Global Trade Disruptor

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maersk Halts Red Sea Shipping Amid Militant Attacks: A Potential Global Trade Disruptor
Negros Occidental Launches One Stop Shop Governor’s Permit for Streamlined Services

By BNN Correspondents

Negros Occidental Launches One Stop Shop Governor's Permit for Streamlined Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
13 seconds
Roscommon Defeats Armagh to Secure National Hurling Division 3A League Title
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
13 seconds
Victory Over High-Risk Abdominal Tumor: A Medical Triumph at AIIMS Bhopal
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
16 seconds
Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
19 seconds
Son Pak Fu's Race to Glory: Aiming for Victory at Albatross Handicap
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
21 seconds
Pakistan's Need for Improved Governance: A Retired Lieutenant General's Perspective
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
24 seconds
Mother-Daughter Suicide in Thailand: The Dark Role of a Cult?
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
30 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Victories
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
30 seconds
Women's College Basketball: Iowa Triumphs Over Michigan State, Top Teams Prepare for Upcoming Games
Tennessee Triumphs Over Norfolk State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
34 seconds
Tennessee Triumphs Over Norfolk State in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app