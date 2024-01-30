AI Pioneer Yoshua Bengio Advocates for Government Investment in AI Infrastructure

Renowned as the godfather of artificial intelligence, Yoshua Bengio is calling upon governments worldwide to invest in AI supercomputing infrastructure. This move, he argues, is essential for keeping pace with private tech behemoths and effectively regulating their operations. Bengio's plea comes as AI technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, underscoring the urgency to act swiftly.

Supercomputers: The Cornerstone of AI Innovation

Bengio, the scientific director at Montreal-based AI institute Mila, proposes the construction of powerful supercomputers equipped with thousands of GPUs. These machines are crucial for training large-scale AI models like ChatGPT. The estimated budget for such an undertaking? A hefty billion dollars. Despite the colossal figure, Bengio has introduced the concept to Canadian governments, whose response, although receptive, remains non-committal.

Global Competition in AI Infrastructure

While Canada mulls over its AI infrastructure strategy, other nations are not sitting idle. The UK, for instance, has announced substantial investments in AI supercomputing, with projects such as Isambard leading the charge. In stark contrast, Canada's public AI resources, embodied by the Narval and Beluga supercomputers operated by Calcul Québec, are relatively limited and already operating at maximum capacity.

The Struggle of Canadian Researchers

Canadian researchers find themselves in a precarious position. Their access to computational power pales in comparison to their counterparts at large US tech firms, hampering their ability to develop and optimize AI models. This discrepancy is particularly pronounced with larger AI models like ChatGPT.

Considering the Environmental Impact

The clamour for increased public computing resources is not without its caveats. Notably, the environmental impact of running these energy-intensive systems is a significant concern. Canadian experts concur on the need for more substantial AI investment, but they also recognize the financial and ecological challenges that governments must navigate.