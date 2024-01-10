en English
BNN Newsroom

AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Language learning platform, Duolingo, known for its innovative approach to linguistics, has triggered a wave of concern following the announcement of AI-related layoffs. The company, on a journey to harness the power of artificial intelligence, has let go of around 10% of its contract workers, a move that has raised eyebrows globally and sparked debates on the implications of automation in the job market.

Embracing AI, Releasing Human Resources

In a bid to streamline operations and enhance productivity, Duolingo has integrated artificial intelligence into its platform. The AI is expected to undertake tasks like generating sentences for courses, creating lists of acceptable translations, and reviewing user error reports. While this technological evolution promises efficiency, it has resulted in the displacement of a significant number of contract workers, a consequence that has not been well-received.

Translating Big Data, Shrinking Human Input

With a user base of 24.2 million daily active users and over 100 available courses, Duolingo is looking to harness the power of AI not only for content generation but also for translating large data sets. This move, the company argues, allows human translators to concentrate on more intricate tasks. The shift towards AI has resulted in the layoff of 10% of the contract translators, a decision that has been justified as a necessary step towards progress.

Automation Anxiety and the Future of Employment

However, the company’s move has ignited fears of mass unemployment, a concern that is not unfounded. A report by Goldman Sachs suggests that generative AI could put around 300 million jobs at risk of automation. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has also echoed these sentiments, asserting that AI could lead to getting work done with fewer people. As the trend of automation continues, discussions about the necessity of AI upskilling programs to prevent wide-scale unemployment have become more urgent.

In conclusion, while Duolingo’s embrace of AI technology promises efficiency and productivity, it also highlights the potential drawbacks of automation. As the world continues to grapple with the implications of AI integration, the importance of balance between technological advancement and human employment becomes more evident. This situation underscores the need for a thoughtful approach to automation, one that values both human contribution and technological progress.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

