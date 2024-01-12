en English
BNN Newsroom

AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 pm EST
AI Could Potentially Replace Fraud Investigators in Civil Service, Says Cabinet Office Minister

In a notable shift towards digital transformation, Alex Burghart, a Cabinet Office minister, has hinted at the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing civil servants tasked with investigating frauds. This move, if realized, could lead to a leaner and better-paid civil service in the future. Intelligent computer systems, according to Burghart, could efficiently manage administrative tasks currently handled by human officials, marking a significant leap in the utilization of AI in the public sector.

AI in Public Sector: An Efficiency Booster

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts to rein in the growth of the civil service, departments such as the Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have been recruiting more fraud investigators. This surge in hiring was triggered by a rise in false benefits claims and lost taxpayers’ money. Burghart’s vision of integrating AI into the civil service could potentially address these challenges, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution.

AI Red Boxes: The Future of Administrative Work

As part of the government’s exploration of AI applications, ‘AI red boxes’ are currently being tested in the Cabinet Office. These systems are designed to assist with paper sorting and written summaries, with a potential for future deployment across all departments. This utilization of AI could not only streamline operations but also serve as an institutional memory for departments, freeing up valuable time for officials.

Embracing External Innovations

While the government is developing new AI systems in-house, Burghart underscored the importance of embracing technological advancements taking place outside the government. This is an important acknowledgment of the rapid pace of technological development in the wider world and an indication that the government is keen to leverage external innovation for its benefit. However, this shift towards AI integration raises concerns about job displacement, highlighting the essential need for retraining programs for affected workers.

