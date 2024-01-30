AI and the Future of Cloud Collaboration and Contact Centres

In the wake of rapid digitalization fueled by the pandemic, cloud-based collaboration platforms have undergone a radical transformation. In 2023, the focus was drawn towards practical application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across these platforms. As we venture into 2024, AI's influence continues to shape not only cloud collaboration but also the future of contact centres.
AI: The Game Changer
Artificial Intelligence is poised to bolster predictive capabilities across platforms, thereby enabling proactive user actions and crafting personalized experiences. Virtual assistants are now capable of composing meeting summaries, but the hurdle vendors face is enhancing the accuracy and customizability of these summaries. Concurrently, concerns surface surrounding potential misuse of autonomous virtual agents capable of intricate tasks.
The Evolution of Contact Centres
The conventional concept of the contact centre is evolving into a broad customer experience model. This new paradigm emphasizes proactive, relationship-driven, and personalized interactions, enabled by real-time AI analytics. Companies like 8x8 and Awaken Intelligence are at the forefront, implementing AI technologies to elevate customer experience and staff retention.
Hybrid Work Model: The New Normal
The hybrid work model persists, with businesses aiming to lure employees back to the office full-time by enhancing physical workspaces. According to a recent Forbes article, 28.2% of employees operate in a hybrid model, while a mere 12.7% work remotely. As this trend continues, data on workspace utilization is becoming vital for efficient facilities management.
The Rise of the Mobile Workforce
The mobile workforce trend is on an upward trajectory, necessitating solutions that support seamless communication across devices and locations. Products like Microsoft Teams Phone for Mobile and Webex Go with AT&T are gaining traction, as they cater to the needs of the modern, mobile workforce. As AI continues to revolutionize the workspace, organizations need to recalibrate pay structures, job descriptions, and offer training to adapt to the changing landscape.