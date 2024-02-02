AHY Denies Rumors of Ministerial Appointment After Mahfud MD's Resignation

In an explicit denial of circulating speculations, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), the General Chairman of Indonesia's Democratic Party, reiterated that he has not been approached to assume the post of the political, legal, and security coordinator minister (Menko Polhukam). This position was recently vacated following the resignation of incumbent Mahfud MD.

Unfounded Speculations and Respect for Mahfud

The conjectures about AHY's potential appointment emerged in the aftermath of a meeting between him and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Yogyakarta. However, AHY firmly stated that there was no conversation regarding him joining the cabinet. He also expressed his respect for Mahfud's political decision to step down and emphasized the significance of ministerial roles in assisting the president.

Mahfud's Resignation and Future Plans

Mahfud MD, in a move that stirred the political waters, resigned from his ministerial role to concentrate on his upcoming venture as a vice presidential candidate. Despite his resignation, he will continue to hold his position until an official presidential decree is published, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining stability in the cabinet.

Indostrategic's Analysis

Meanwhile, Ahmad Khoirul Umam, from the Institute for Democracy and Strategic Affairs (Indostrategic), interpreted the meeting between Jokowi and AHY as a potential signal for AHY to step into a ministerial role. Umam speculated that the Democratic Party might align with Jokowi's post-election government, adding another layer of depth to the unfolding political narrative.