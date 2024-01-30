AHC Revives 'Empowering Homeownership Expo' to Support First-Time Homebuyers

As barriers to homeownership continue to challenge first-time homebuyers, Affordable Housing Clearinghouse (AHC), a non-profit organization committed to making homeownership accessible, has announced the return of the 'Empowering Homeownership Expo.' The event, scheduled for March 2 at The EXPO Center in Long Beach, California, aims to provide a comprehensive suite of resources for those looking to breach the threshold of homeownership for the first time.

Empowering Homeownership: A Resource-rich Expo

Targeted at first-time homebuyers, particularly those who haven't owned a home in the last three years, the Expo will serve as a beacon of support and education. In addition to providing emotional support, AHC will offer financial assistance, including down payment aid, making the dream of owning a home more tangible. The event will feature guest speakers who will enlighten attendees about various aspects of the homebuying process. They will also discuss down payment assistance programs and the specific benefits of owning property in Long Beach.

AHC: Championing Homeownership for Low-Income Individuals

AHC isn't just an event host. As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, it offers homebuyer education, financial literacy workshops, and personalized housing counseling. Its services are geared towards assisting low-income individuals and families in their pursuit of homeownership. The organization collaborates with partners such as F&M Bank, Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles, and Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion to help vulnerable families build long-term financial assets.

Investing in Cityfunds: An Opportunity with Nada

In conjunction with the announcement of the Expo, there is also promotional content for Nada, a platform offering real estate investment opportunities. Nada is currently offering a limited-time opportunity for individuals to invest in Cityfunds across various cities. This initiative presents an alternative path for those interested in real estate, but who may not be ready for homeownership just yet.