Agriculture Minister P. Prasad Stresses on Constitution's Role in National Unity

On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad unfurled the national flag at the Alappuzha Recreation Ground and underlined the pivotal role of the Constitution of India. Drawing a parallel between the Constitution and 'Pran Pratishtha,' a consecration ceremony, he emphasized how the Constitution serves as the lifeline of India's democracy.

The Constitution: Binding Force of the Nation

Minister Prasad highlighted the indispensable role of the Constitution as the adhesive force that binds the citizens together, thereby ensuring national unity. He pointed out that the Constitution is much more than a written document; it is the soul of the nation and the guiding principle that helps maintain social, political, and economic harmony among diverse groups of people.

Manipur Situation: A Threat to National Unity?

In his speech, the minister referenced the unsettling situation in Manipur, a state where people constantly live in fear. He suggested that such fear is not confined to Manipur alone, but is prevalent in other parts of the country as well, thereby posing a threat to national unity. These instances, he cautioned, are a grim reminder of the challenges that can undermine the principles of the Constitution.

Protecting the Constitution: A Collective Responsibility

Minister Prasad expressed concerns about deliberate attempts to subvert the Constitution, stating that it is the duty of every Indian citizen to protect it. He posited that the Constitution, like 'Pran Pratishtha,' needs to be revered and protected as it is integral to India's democratic structure.

The Republic Day parade, inspected by Minister Prasad, featured twelve contingents and four band troupes. The day was also marked by felicitation of 102-year-old freedom fighter K.A. Baker. Notable attendees included A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, and other dignitaries.