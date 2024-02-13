Aging Homes Fuel the Burgeoning Remodeling Market in the US

Aging Homes and a Burgeoning Remodeling Market: The Transforming US Housing Landscape

In the United States, the housing market landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. While new construction accounts for nearly 30% of the market, the average age of owner-occupied homes stands at 40 years old, revealing that most homes were built in 1984. (Today's date: 2024-02-13)

An Aging Housing Inventory

The increasing average age of homes from 27 years old in 1991 to 40 years old in 2023 is a direct consequence of residential construction failing to keep up with demand following the Great Recession. A staggering 60% of homes were built before 1980, while a mere 9% were constructed between 2010 and 2019. As a result, many homes necessitate updates or renovations, fueling the burgeoning remodeling market.

Home Improvements and Rising Property Values

Homeowners are investing in home improvements due to escalating property values. According to a Houzz study, kitchens and bathrooms are the most popular remodeling projects, with homeowners spending a median of $20,000 to renovate their kitchen and $13,500 to update the primary bathroom. However, the prevalence of older homes in the market underscores a systemic shortage in new construction.

A Thriving Remodeling Market

The remodeling market is booming. The NAHB/Westlake Royal Remodeling Market Index reported a score of 67 in Q4, indicating a strong market. The home improvement services market is predicted to reach $450.42 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by the increasing demand for remodeling homes. Major players in the market include The Home Depot Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., and Lennar Corporation.

The strategic importance of renovations in increasing property worth cannot be overstated. Upgrading key areas like the kitchen or bathroom, making energy-efficient upgrades, and understanding market trends, neighborhood norms, and potential buyer preferences are crucial to maximizing the return on investment in the real estate market. For instance, Residential Contractor magazine, which focuses on residential and multifamily small-volume production, custom home remodeling, and renovation projects, targets industry executives, sales and marketing teams, homebuilders, remodelers, and design executives, signifying a growing interest in the remodeling market within the US housing market.

In conclusion, as the US housing market grapples with an aging inventory of homes, the remodeling market continues to thrive. The growing demand for remodeling services is driven by homeowners seeking to modernize their spaces, increase energy efficiency, and boost their property values. As a result, the remodeling market is expected to reach new heights in the coming years, with major players vying for a share of this lucrative market.

