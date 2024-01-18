Agent PHL Facilitates Sale of Fishtown Property for Multifamily Development

Philadelphia-based real estate firm, Agent PHL has successfully facilitated the sale of 2507 Almond Street, a property located in the sought-after Fishtown area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The property of approximately 37,890 square feet is set to be transformed into a 155-unit apartment building, equipped with 65 parking spaces inclusive of provisions for electric vehicles and bicycles.

Extended Development Process

The development process of this property underwent an extensive entitlements phase that spanned over 2.5 years. This phase saw a close collaboration between the buyer and seller. Once developed, the six-story building will feature a green roof, marking a significant step towards sustainable living.

Prime Location

The location of the property holds a strategic advantage, being in close proximity to popular streets such as Frankford Avenue, Girard Avenue, and Front Street. These streets are renowned for their top restaurants and culinary establishments. Additionally, it is situated near Fishtown Crossing, a hub of diverse shops, eateries, cafes, and a full-service grocery store, adding further value to its location.

Agent PHL's Role

Ryan McManus of Agent PHL, which is affiliated with Compass RE, was instrumental in brokering the off-market transaction. The ongoing evolution of the area into a prime multifamily housing market in Philadelphia was a significant factor in the site selection. Agent PHL, founded by Ryan McManus in 2016, offers a range of services including land development, multifamily investment, and residential new construction listings. The firm prides itself on its local expertise combined with the resources of Compass RE's national network.

The successful sale and settlement of 2507 Almond Street is a testament to the strategic foresight of Agent PHL and its commitment to contributing to the urban transformation of Philadelphia.