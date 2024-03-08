Afghanistan's Singing Sisters Challenge Taliban Edicts, Igniting Hope and Resistance

As the world was watching the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, two sisters in Kabul were among millions of women in Afghanistan who could directly feel the new regime tightening its grip on them.

They decided they couldn't just stand back and watch women's freedoms being restricted and started secretly using the power of their voices to resist. Putting themselves in great danger in a country where musicians can be arrested, they started a singing movement on social media, known as the Last Torch. "We're going to sing this, but it could cost us our lives," one of them said in a recorded video before they started the tune.

It was released in August 2021, just days after the Taliban takeover, and quickly went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp. Without any background in music, the sisters, who wear burkas to conceal their identity, became a musical phenomenon.

Combatting Oppression with Art

"Our fight started from right under the flag of the Taliban, and against the Taliban," says Shaqayeq, not her real name, the younger member of the duo. Before the Taliban came to power, we had never written a single poem.

This is what the Taliban did to us." After returning to power, it took the Taliban less than 20 days to implement its unique vision for Afghanistan. Imposing Sharia (Islamic religious law) on everyday life and restricting women's access to education were among their priorities. Women took to the streets of Kabul and other major cities to resist but faced a harsh crackdown. "Women were the last light of hope we could see," says Shaqayeq. That's why we decided to call ourselves the Last Torch.

Viral Voices Under Veils

The pair soon released other songs, sung from under blue burkas, just as the first song was. One was a famous poem by the late Nadia Anjuman, who wrote it in protest against the first Taliban takeover in 1996. "How can I speak of honey when my mouth is filled with poison? Alas, my mouth is smashed by a cruel fist. Oh for the day that I break the cage, Break free from this isolation and sing in joy."

As the Taliban banned women's education, Nadia Anjuman and her friends used to meet at an underground school, The Golden Needle, where they would pretend to be sewing but would instead read books. They too wore the blue burka, known as chadari in Afghanistan.