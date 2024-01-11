en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism

In the wake of their historic triumph over Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Saudi Arabia’s national football team, popularly known as the Green Falcons, is breathing in a renewed air of optimism. This recent victory has ignited hopes of glory in the impending AFC competition, a title the team hasn’t held since 1996.

From Dominance to Downturn and Recovery

Once a formidable force in Asia, with a record of three titles and three finals between 1984 and 2007, the Green Falcons suffered a blow in the 2007 final against Iraq. However, the footballing landscape in Saudi Arabia has shown signs of revival, notably under the stewardship of new coach Roberto Mancini. Mancini, with his strategic acumen, has guided the team to three wins and a draw in recent fixtures.

Star Power and Home-Grown Talent

The Saudi Pro League has seen an influx of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, elevating the quality of the league. However, this has also triggered concerns about the impact on national players. Rising through these concerns, striker Firas al Buraikan has marked his presence with standout performances, earning him a recall to the national team. At the helm, Mancini faces the pivotal task of squad selection, a decision that will undoubtedly impact the team’s prospects.

Charting the Course to the Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia finds itself in Group F and will kick off their Asian Cup campaign against Oman. A potential series of challenging fixtures lie ahead, with possible encounters against formidable teams like Australia. With a blend of youthful vigor and seasoned experience, Saudi Arabia is charting a path to replicate Qatar’s success as Asian Cup champions, and in doing so, prepare a robust foundation for when they host the tournament in 2027.

The team’s captain, Salman al Faraj, despite having limited recent playtime, brings a wealth of experience to the midfield. His leadership will undoubtedly be a significant factor in the Green Falcons’ pursuit of glory.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
17 seconds ago
Pakistan’s Passport Lags Behind North Korea, Ranked Fourth Worst Globally with Visa-Free Score of 34
In the latest Henley Global Mobility Report 2024, the Pakistan passport finds itself in a challenging position, ranking fourth from the bottom, just ahead of Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. With a visa-free score of a mere 34, it trails behind North Korea, highlighting the struggles faced by Pakistani passport holders in terms of global mobility.
Pakistan’s Passport Lags Behind North Korea, Ranked Fourth Worst Globally with Visa-Free Score of 34
Choosing Fulfillment over Fortune: Individuals Make Major Pay Cuts for Satisfying Careers
1 hour ago
Choosing Fulfillment over Fortune: Individuals Make Major Pay Cuts for Satisfying Careers
Downriver Area Lights Up with Community and Religious Events
2 hours ago
Downriver Area Lights Up with Community and Religious Events
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
1 min ago
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
Controversy Over 'Seal Scarer' Device at Scottish Fish Farms
50 mins ago
Controversy Over 'Seal Scarer' Device at Scottish Fish Farms
Insider Claims: Matthew Perry's Sobriety Deception
1 hour ago
Insider Claims: Matthew Perry's Sobriety Deception
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
2 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
2 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
2 mins
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
3 mins
A Dark Legacy: Uganda's Hydro Power Project and The Pain of Abandoned Mothers
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
3 mins
Ghana's NDC Challenges Electoral Commission Over Use of Indelible Ink in 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
4 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
4 mins
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
6 mins
Gaza's Uncertain Future: International Leaders Reject Israeli Resettlement Proposals
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
8 mins
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
55 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app