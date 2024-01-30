AF Payments, Inc. Cautions Against Fraudulent 12-Month Free Travel Beep Card Promotion

AF Payments, Inc. (AFPI), the company behind the popular beep card payment system, has sounded an alarm about a misleading online promotion purporting to offer 12-month free travel for beep card users. The company unequivocally denies any involvement in this scheme and cautions users against potentially harmful links associated with the promotion.

Unsanctioned Promotions and Public Vigilance

The fraudulent promotion circulating online falsely claims to provide commuters with a '12-month free subway ride card' at a price of P168. This unauthorized promotion has raised serious concerns at AFPI, prompting the company's CEO, JJ Moreno, to issue a clarifying statement. He stressed that the company has not sanctioned any sale of beep cards with such a promotion. Moreno further highlighted the need for vigilance among commuters, warning them against scams that could jeopardize their personal and financial data.

Buying Beep Cards From Official Outlets

Moreno encouraged the public to acquire beep cards only from official outlets. These include Light Rail Transit stations, select convenience stores, and the company's official online shops on Shopee and Lazada. By purchasing from these legitimate sources, consumers can ensure they are not falling prey to deceptive schemes and are supporting the correct channels.

Combatting Disinformation: Reporting Suspicious Activities

AFPI is urging anyone who comes across suspicious activities or promotions relating to beep cards to report them through official channels. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat disinformation and protect consumers from fraudulent transactions. The company is also encouraging the public to visit its official website and social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram for accurate and up-to-date information about the beep card payment system and its associated promotions.

In the face of this deceptive online promotion, the message from AFPI and its CEO, JJ Moreno, is clear: vigilance and safe practices are crucial in safeguarding one's personal and financial data. As the Metro Manila Subway Project continues to progress, it is vital for commuters to verify information through official channels and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.