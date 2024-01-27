AEW's 'Rampage' and 'Collision': Repetitive Storylines Diminish Shows Despite Wrestlers' Commitment

AEW's 'Rampage' is under the microscope, seen as lagging behind the company's flagship shows 'Dynamite' and 'Collision'. While the 'C' show has its merits, the chief complaint from viewers is its perceived lack of inspiration and effort, making it less engaging for the audience.

Recurring Storytelling Issues

The concerns surrounding 'Rampage' are not unique to this program. 'Collision', despite its prominence, shares similar storytelling issues. The repeated pattern of short-term storylines booked by AEW President Tony Khan has been identified as a significant problem. The narrative structure often involves wrestlers winning number one contender matches, followed by brief promotions, and then the match itself. However, these storylines lack a long-term impact, are quickly forgotten, and fail to contribute to the characters' development. This repetitiveness results in unengaging content that fails to maintain or grow the audience's interest.

The Role of Creativity in Wrestling Shows

Wrestling shows' success lies in their ability to captivate the audience with engaging narratives. The lack of creativity and originality in 'Rampage' and 'Collision' storylines has led to viewer disinterest and criticism. The expectation from the audience is for more investment in creative storytelling, especially in more prominent shows like 'Dynamite' and 'Collision'.

Salvaging Positives

Despite these criticisms, 'Rampage' has its silver linings. The AEW roster deserves credit for their commitment to delivering quality performances in the ring. Their hard work and dedication serve as the show's saving grace, highlighting the potential for improvement if more creative energy is invested in the narrative aspect of these programs.