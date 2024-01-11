AEW's Nostalgic Return to Daily's Place: A Tribute to Brodie Lee and a Promise of Continuity

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently turned back the clock, returning to its pandemic era roots. On January 10th, the wrestling organization hosted an episode of Dynamite at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a location that bears historical significance for AEW. This nostalgic homecoming brought back memories of a period when AEW emerged as a robust alternative to WWE and brewed unity among its creators and fans.

Advertisment

Return to Daily's Place: A Trip Down Memory Lane

The choice of Daily's Place as the venue was a conscious nod to AEW's formative days in 2020. The outdoor amphitheater served as a sanctuary for AEW during the pandemic, offering a unique setting for pro wrestling. The return underlined the resilience of the promotion and its commitment to its fans, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Remembering Brodie Lee: Matches that Stir Emotions

The evening was marked by a poignant tribute to the late Brodie Lee, a beloved figure in the wrestling community. Two eight-person matches served as fitting homage to the wrestler who passed away during AEW's stint in Jacksonville. Preston Vance, a wrestler mentored by Lee, emerged victorious in his match, using Lee's signature discus lariat. Anna Jay, another protege of Lee, led her team to victory with a decisive submission move.

The current AEW product, while not without its issues, continues to find favor among fans. The recent event at Daily's Place, with its blend of nostalgia and tribute, reinforced the optimism for the company's future. The event also saw AEW President Tony Khan interacting with the audience, expressing his fondness for the venue, and setting the stage for a memorable night.