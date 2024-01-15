Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues

In St James, Jamaica, a ray of hope illuminates the fight against dengue fever, as the Aedes index — a key measure of the local mosquito population linked to the disease’s spread — significantly dropped to 7% in December, down from 11% in November. Despite this welcomed decrease, the local health department, led by Dr. Tanique Bailey-Small, warns that the battle is far from over. Dengue remains a formidable health threat that requires continued vigilance and collective action.

Global Dengue Cases on the Rise

During a recent St James Municipal Corporation meeting, Dr. Bailey-Small underscored the escalating global surge in dengue cases over the past two decades. According to the World Health Organization, this increase is partly attributed to climate change. The medical officer highlighted the critical role of community involvement in reducing transmission risks, emphasizing the potency of vector control and the urgency of seeking medical attention.

Driving the Aedes Index Down

The St James Health Department has set a formidable goal: to reduce the Aedes index to 5% or less. To achieve this, they have undertaken substantial efforts in inspecting and fogging communities and checking containers for mosquito breeding. The commendable efforts of the department’s temporary task worker program have been instrumental in this fight, and public health inspector Sherika Lewis lauded its effectiveness.

Hope for Continued Collaboration

Despite the program’s scheduled end date of January 19, Lewis expressed hope for its extension, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration in the battle against dengue. Both health officials remain hopeful that their collective efforts will soon bring an end to the dengue outbreak, echoing a sentiment of resilience and determination that reverberates throughout St James.