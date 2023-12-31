en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants’ Changing Dynamics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:16 am EST
Adoree Jackson Celebrates First Career Pick-Six Amidst New York Giants’ Changing Dynamics

It was a day of mixed feelings for the New York Giants as they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite falling short with a 33-25 loss, cornerback Adoree Jackson had a reason to celebrate. Achieving his first career pick-six, Jackson intercepted a pass from Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts and ran it back for a 76-yard touchdown. A personal milestone for Jackson, this long-awaited achievement was made all the more memorable by its occurrence on Christmas Day.

Jackson’s Journey and Anticipated Departure

Jackson, at the age of 28, is nearing the end of his three-year, $39 million contract with the Giants. A veteran of seven years in the NFL, he previously played four years with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Giants in 2021. Despite his recent personal triumph, speculation mounts that Jackson will not return to the Giants once his contract expires. His final games are projected to be against the Los Angeles Rams and a repeat faceoff with the Eagles.

Giants’ Roster Updates and Performance

Meanwhile, the Giants’ team has seen variable performances from its players. Second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes has stepped up to fill in at the slot corner position, squaring off against top receivers like Cooper Kupp. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks demonstrates durability, starting every game this season despite a current shoulder issue casting doubt over his participation in the upcoming Rams’ game. The roster’s changes also include tight end Lawrence Cager’s placement on injured reserve and linebacker Darrian Beavers’ promotion from the practice squad.

Historic Achievements and Future Possibilities

In a turn of potential historic significance, defensive tackle Aaron Donald stands two tackles for loss away from surpassing Julius Peppers for the third-most all-time in NFL history. As the season progresses, the Giants and their fans hold their breath in anticipation of what the future holds. While the team navigates its challenges, players like Jackson continue to prove that personal victories can shine, even amidst team adversities.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Registration for SSC GD Recruitment 2024 Concludes Today: Over 26,000 Vacancies on Offer

By Bijay Laxmi

Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Third Son, Shares Experience of Balancing Motherhood and Acting

By Geeta Pillai

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases on Eve of New Year's

By Dil Bar Irshad

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By Nitish Verma

Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborati ...
@BNN Newsroom · 17 seconds
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborati ...
heart comment 0
Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Eight Lives Lost in Tragic Eldoret-Nakuru Highway Accident: A Call for Improved Road Safety
Carl Smith’s Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year’s Honours List

By Safak Costu

Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

By Rafia Tasleem

Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Latest Headlines
World News
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
39 seconds
Wale Thompson on Youthful Looks and Musical Proficiency: A Corroborating Scientific Perspective
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
1 min
Carl Smith's Unwavering NHS Service Recognized in New Year's Honours List
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
1 min
Uttarakhand CM Announces Implementation of Uniform Civil Code
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
3 mins
Artemi Panarin's Hat Trick Powers Rangers to Victory, Eyes on Hart Trophy
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
3 mins
FUTA Graduate Establishes NGO to Aid Indigent Patients
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
3 mins
Vince Carter Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
4 mins
Kentucky Nurse Lucinda Mullins Displays Resilience After Quadruple Amputation
Father's Heartbreaking Story Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles and Suicide
4 mins
Father's Heartbreaking Story Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles and Suicide
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
10 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
14 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
15 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app