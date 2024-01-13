en English
BNN Newsroom

ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
ADL to Cease Retail Ice Cream Production Amid Falling Sales

Amalgamated Dairies Limited (ADL), a prominent dairy producer on Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.), has declared its intention to halt retail ice cream production. This decision marks a significant shift in the company’s operations, attributed to a consistent decline in sales that now make up less than one per cent of ADL’s annual turnover. Chad Mann, the CEO of ADL, pointed to a 20-year contraction in the ice cream sector, stiff competition from national brands, and the company’s struggles in delivering a product that meets its high standards as key factors behind the discontinuation.

ADL to Continue Serving Ice Cream in Dairy Bars

Despite the cessation of retail ice cream production, ADL will not entirely abandon the ice cream business. The company, headquartered in Summerside, P.E.I., will continue to supply ice cream to Island dairy bars in large tubs and soft serve form. This move indicates an ongoing commitment to the local community, even as the company adapts to market changes.

Downsizing Ice Cream Operations

In recent years, ADL has gradually downsized its ice cream operations. The company reduced its ice cream packaging and flavor offerings, dropping from over 20 flavors to a mere eight. Additionally, ADL outsourced its packaging to Scotsburn in Nova Scotia following a sales slump, further signifying a retreat from the ice cream market.

Islanders Express Disappointment

The announcement has sparked disappointment among Islanders. Locals, including Lynn-Ann McCormack and Ranald MacFarlane, have expressed their dismay over the imminent disappearance of ADL’s beloved ice cream flavors such as grapenut and orange pineapple from retail shelves. However, despite the loss of these popular flavors, ADL remains committed to its other dairy product lines, including milk, cheese, and butter. The company will also continue its food distribution to stores and restaurants. The removal of ADL ice cream from retail outlets will commence from February 1.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

