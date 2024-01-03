Addressing the Lack of Diversity in Winter Sports: A Move Towards Inclusion

Travel writer Matt Kirouac recently brought to light the challenges faced by diverse communities in accessing and participating in winter sports. Citing data from the National Ski Area Association, he revealed that a staggering 90% of skiers and snowboarders in the United States are white. This means that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) participants make up a minuscule percentage of the total. Not only is there a racial divide, but a gender gap is also evident, with men accounting for 62% of participants in these sports.

Addressing the Diversity Gap

In response to the significant lack of diversity, U.S. ski resorts are initiating efforts to diversify their demographics. A growing number of openly out LGBTQ+ athletes are making their mark in professional winter sports. Additionally, some resorts have started offering adaptive sports programs specifically designed for visitors with disabilities. However, despite these strides, much remains to be done to ensure true inclusivity.

Initiatives for Inclusion

To further bridge the gap, resorts are organizing queer ski weeks, fostering BIPOC organizations, and hosting events catered to women and disabled skiers. These initiatives serve not only to welcome underrepresented groups but also to shift the paradigm and create an inclusive environment for all winter sports enthusiasts. The drive for diversity and inclusion is not just about numbers, but about enriching the skiing and snowboarding community with a multitude of experiences and perspectives.

Promoting Inclusivity through Events

The article concludes by mentioning 10 ski weeks and retreats that are actively promoting inclusivity. Events like the Black Ski Summit, the BIPOC Mountain Collective, Aspen Gay Ski Week, the Hartford Ski Spectacular, Inclusive Ski Touring, and Open Slopes PDX are all contributing to the cause, encouraging more diverse groups to participate in winter sports and experience the joy and thrill that come with it.