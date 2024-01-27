Adam Schiff on Oscars Snub, Trump's Nomination, and Immigration: A Conversation with Bill Maher

In a candid conversation with Bill Maher on HBO's 'Real Time,' California's Democratic Representative, Adam Schiff, touched upon an array of topics from the Oscars snub of 'Barbie' to the looming 2024 presidential election and the potential nomination of Donald Trump.

'Barbie' and the Oscars: A Commentary on Patriarchy?

Addressing Hollywood's recent Oscar snub of the movie 'Barbie,' Schiff defended the lack of nominations for the film's director, Greta Gerwig, and leading lady, Margot Robbie. Refuting the notion that this exclusion reflects an underlying American patriarchy, Schiff downplayed its significance. In a lighthearted moment, Schiff stated his preference for a corned beef sandwich over Trump, suggesting, in a jocular vein, that even the most ordinary of objects could possess more intelligence and less dictatorial tendencies than the former president.

The Senate Seat and the Shadow of Trump

As a prominent contender for the late Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat, Schiff expressed his apprehensions about Trump's potential nomination by the Republicans. His criticism of Trump's past actions and character was palpable throughout the conversation.

Immigration: A Democratic Concern

Shifting gears to the topic of immigration, Schiff emphasized that Democrats need to 'lean into' the issue rather than shying away from it. He lauded President Biden's approach towards immigration and stressed the significance of confronting issues head-on instead of evading them. Schiff's comments on Trump's immigration platform and the comparison of Trump's 2020 election loss to Bolsonaro's in Brazil were particularly noteworthy. Describing Trump as a grifter, Schiff underscored the absurdity of Trump's promises, painting a vivid picture of the former president's controversial tenure.