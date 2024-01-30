Adam Lambert to Headline Sydney Mardi Gras 2024; Police Inspection Policy Overhauled

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 has unveiled a spectacular lineup of headliners for the festival slated for March 2. Leading the pack is none other than the charismatic Adam Lambert, who will electrify the Mardi Gras Party at Hordern Pavilion. Lambert will enjoy the company of notable acts such as Ultra Naté, CeCe Peniston, and Keiynan Lonsdale, who will grace The Forecourt stage with their performances. A total of over 50 LGBTQ+ and ally artists will participate in the event, which promises to be a non-stop celebration across six venues for 10 hours.

A Melange of Musical Genres

With a diverse array of genres on the menu, attendees will be treated to a musical feast. The festival will echo with strains of vocal house, pop, nu-disco, techno, world music, and electronica, reverberating across the various stages. Fans of classic hits from the 90s and 00s will also find their favorites in the lineup. ONYX, Brett Austin, Patrick Mason, DJ Monki, and Mark Alsop will set the Hordern stage afire, while Miss Katalyna, Shigeki and Bobby Blanco, SGT Slick, and Ebstar will keep the beat going at The Forecourt. The festival will also host a range of amenities, including food trucks, bars, and chill-out zones at Mary's EQ and The Entertainment Quarter.

A Significant Policy Change

In a landmark decision, the organizers have voted to do away with police-run "public decency inspections" at the parade. This policy change comes in response to the Mardi Gras Police Accord, established in 2014 after episodes of police brutality in 2013, which permitted visual inspections by the police to maintain public decency. However, the accord was discarded following a vote at the Mardi Gras Sydney Annual General Meeting on December 9.

A Celebration of 'Our Future'

The theme for the 2024 Mardi Gras is 'Our Future', reflecting the festival's mission to champion progress and instigate impactful change. The CEO of Sydney Mardi Gras has expressed a commitment to this mission, underlining the festival's role in shaping a future that celebrates diversity and inclusion. With the historic participation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Senator Penny Wong in the Mardi Gras parade in 2023, the festival continues to make strides in the right direction.