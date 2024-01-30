ACX Group Advances Global Environmental Trading with a Significant Integration

In a significant stride towards unifying global environmental instrument markets, ACX Group announced the achievement of a crucial milestone. The group has successfully conjoined its Singapore-based trading platform, AirCarbon Pte. Ltd. (ACX SG), with the regulated environmental instruments exchange operated by ACX Ltd and ACX Clearing Corporation Ltd (ACX Exchange) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This integration is a cornerstone in ACX Group's strategy to pool global environmental instrument markets into a singular fluid entity under the regulated oversight of ACX Exchange.

Enhancing Liquidity and Investor Protection

The co-CEO and co-Founder of ACX Group, in expressing his enthusiasm for this landmark accomplishment, underlined the enhanced liquidity and investor protection as pivotal benefits of this integration. The amalgamation will deliver traders with a broader asset range and advanced risk management tools, thereby fortifying the platform's security and versatility.

ACX Group: A Leader in Environmental Trading

Renowned for its efficient and transparent trading of environmental instruments, ACX Group's use of distributed ledger technology has set new industry standards. Testament to its preeminence, the group has been honoured as the 'Best Carbon Exchange' globally for three consecutive years. As a member of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) and the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), ACX Group reaffirms its commitment to sustainable trading practices.

Advancing Towards a Net-Zero Global Economy

ACX Group's vision extends beyond just providing a superior trading platform. The group is dedicated to the advancement towards a net-zero global economy and invites market participants to experience the benefits of its platform. ACX Group is not just offering a more connected trading environment but also spearheading the journey towards sustainable economic practices.