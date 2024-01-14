en English
BNN Newsroom

Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:53 pm EST
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland

The enchanting world of Disneyland was the backdrop for a delightful surprise celebration for actress Nina Dobrev, meticulously organized by her friends and partner, Shaun White, on January 9th. Known for being hard to surprise, Dobrev conceded this time, confessing that her friends’ clandestine operation had indeed taken her unawares. This confession came paired with an outpouring of gratitude, as she acknowledged feeling incredibly blessed, celebrated, and loved.

A Star-Studded Surprise

Nina Dobrev‘s surprise party attendees were no ordinary group of friends. Among the conspirators were Julianne Hough, the vivacious host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, Lauren Parsekian, the better half of actor Aaron Paul, and Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller. Not to forget, ‘I Love My Dad’ star Claudia Sulewski also joined the troupe. The celebration was not short of fun elements. Dobrev was seen wearing ‘Birthday Girl’ mouse ears and a tiara, and the group enjoyed a boisterous bus ride together.

The Orchestrator of Joy: Shaun White

The puppet master behind this surprise was none other than Dobrev’s partner, Shaun White. White, a former Olympic competitor, emphasized their intent to enjoy their time together and support each other, particularly in the wake of his decision to step back from Olympic competition. His efforts to orchestrate this event underscore the mutual respect, love, and camaraderie that underpin their relationship.

A Day Captured and Shared

The day was filled with memorable moments, many of which were shared on social media by Dobrev and her friends. A group photo encapsulating their shared joy, a video capturing the moment of surprise – all were shared with fans, allowing them to partake in the celebration, even if from a distance. Julianne Hough also contributed to the shared memories by posting a video on her Instagram, showcasing the friends dancing and enjoying rides at Disneyland, thus further lifting the veil on their day of fun.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

