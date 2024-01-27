Actress Christabel Egbenya Advocates for DNA Testing in Marriages

Nigerian actress Christabel Egbenya has ignited a debate with her recent advocacy for DNA testing in marriages. Using her YouTube platform to state her case, Egbenya underlined the significance of DNA testing in authenticating biological parentage. Despite the ensuing controversy, she held her ground during an interaction with Potpourri, asserting the role of DNA testing in establishing the biological bond between parents and children.

Transparency and Truth in Relationships

Egbenya made a compelling case for DNA tests as a tool for fostering transparency in relationships. With the ability to reveal the truth about a child's paternity, DNA tests can save couples from potential public embarrassment and disappointment. Going a step further, she argued that the fear of exposure through DNA tests has led to a decrease in infidelity among women, dissuading them from having children outside of their marriage.

Public Reaction and Controversy

Egbenya's statements have sparked a range of public reactions. While some agree with her, viewing DNA tests as a necessary precaution, others are skeptical, seeing it as an intrusion into the sanctity of marital relationships. Yet, the actress remains unshaken in her stance, maintaining that DNA tests have proven their worth in countless instances.

A Multifaceted Personality

Beyond her acting career, Egbenya also runs a beauty parlor in Enugu, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. Her recent advocacy for DNA testing in marriages further emphasizes her multifaceted personality, demonstrating her willingness to engage in discussions that could potentially stir societal change.