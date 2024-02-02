Residents of Actonville, Benoni, Describe Neglect and Decay in Municipal Flats

In the former township of Actonville, Benoni, the echoes of despair and abandonment reverberate through the decaying walls of municipal flats. The residents, some of whom have been dwelling here since the apartheid era, recount tales of surviving amidst dilapidated conditions, rampant theft, and piles of rubbish, their voices painting a grim picture of neglect by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Battle with Deterioration and Financial Strain

The living conditions in these flats have steadily deteriorated over the years. Broken sewer pipes, damaged ceilings, and other maintenance issues are now a common sight, turning these homes into a stark symbol of neglect. While these issues persist, the residents are also grappling with the financial strain imposed by raised rents in 2023. Many residents, such as Saras Nayagar, a long-term member of this community, now find themselves in arrears, struggling to keep up with these inflated rates.

A Plea for Ownership and Maintenance

Amidst these challenges, a collective plea is emerging from the residents, a plea for the municipality to maintain these flats and issue them title deeds. Residents like Rubina Cassim and Godfrey Lewis express the desire to own their flats, a desire intensified by the struggle to pay rent and the rumors of the potential sale of the flats to a private owner. This longing for ownership is not just about financial relief; it is about securing a future in the only homes they have known.

Unfulfilled Promises and Health Hazards

The plight of these residents is not limited to the financial burdens and dilapidated conditions. Many, like Shirley Seejeram, a resident for 54 years, point out unfulfilled promises of title deeds and the lack of government housing benefits. In addition, the health and safety of the community are under threat. At Flora and Azalea Courts, children are seen playing near burst pipes, and a fire broke out recently due to drug users in unoccupied flats, adding another layer of anxiety to the residents' lives.

In the face of these conditions, the residents of Actonville's municipal flats are calling for the City of Ekurhuleni to act, to provide maintenance and ownership, to honor promises, and to ensure their safety. Their plea is for the city to remember that these dilapidated structures are more than just buildings; they are homes, they are a community, and they are a testament to endurance and hope.