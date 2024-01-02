en English
BNN Newsroom

Acorns Charity Appeals for Unwanted Christmas Presents to Support Their Mission

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Acorns, a distinguished charity that extends specialist palliative care for children grappling with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, has called upon the public to donate their unwanted Christmas presents. The charity, based in Worcester and serving the larger West Midlands area, aims to use these donations to replenish the stock in their shops as the new year unfolds.

Unwanted Gifts, Unending Support

Operating over 45 shops across the region, Acorns relies heavily on these retail outlets for their funding needs. The charity requires roughly £30,000 daily to maintain their care and support services, and these shops play a critical role in meeting this target. Gary Pettit, Acorns’ director of retail, underscored the enormous impact such donations could create. Items that may seem superfluous to their owners, such as additional pairs of socks or unused board games, can significantly contribute to supporting local children and families in need.

A Year of Resilience and Care

In the past year alone, Acorns Children’s Hospice has extended its care to over 750 children and rendered support to nearly 1,000 families. This includes those who have suffered bereavement. Pettit accentuated that every donation, no matter how small or large, is a step towards aiding the organization in its critical mission.

How to Contribute

Those willing to donate their unwanted Christmas presents can do so by taking them to their local Acorns shop. Each donation, regardless of its nature or size, is a valuable contribution that aids in the continuity of the charity’s essential work. This simple act of charity after the festive period can go a long way in supporting Acorns and its commendable mission of providing care and support to those most vulnerable.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

