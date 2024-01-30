Accor to Launch its First Adagio Aparthotel in China by 2025

Global hospitality titan Accor has divulged its strategic move to inaugurate its premier Adagio aparthotel in the burgeoning market of China by the end of 2025. The Adagio brand, a successful joint venture between Accor and the Pierre and Vacances Center Parcs Group since 2007, touts an impressive portfolio of nearly 130 properties, majorly scattered across France and Europe, with a presence extending to Brazil, Morocco, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The brand's commitment to expansion is evident with a new addition, Adagio Original Abidjan Marcory, poised to grace the Ivory Coast.

Adagio's Debut in China

The forthcoming Adagio Chengdu Jianyang is set to nestle within The Star Lane Urban Commercial Complex in the Eastern New District of Chengdu. The aparthotel aims to accommodate guests with a total of 168 rooms, each meticulously equipped with kitchen and laundry facilities, catering to the growing demand for extended stay hospitality in the region. A casual dining restaurant, lobby bar, meeting space, and a fitness centre are among the planned amenities, adding to the property's allure for both business and leisure travellers.

Accor's Strategic Expansion

Gary Rosen, the CEO of Accor Greater China, has voiced his excitement for this ambitious expansion. He acknowledges the project's alignment with the burgeoning demand for extended stay hospitality and serviced apartments in the region. Through partnership with the Jianzhou New City Investment Group, Accor aims to establish the Adagio brand as a valuable addition to Chengdu's diverse hospitality offerings. The brand's debut in China is expected to cater to Chengdu's unique blend of business, technology, academia, and its splendid natural beauty, thereby complementing the city's relaxed lifestyle.

Revamped Look and Feel

The launch of Adagio Chengdu Jianyang comes on the heels of Adagio's brand-wide revamp. The brand has unveiled a contemporary, vibrant new look and feel, designed to attract modern travellers seeking a flexible yet trendy place to stay awhile. The rebranding reflects Adagio's commitment to community development and its ambition to support the smart park city development initiative.