Acclaimed Actor Adarsh Gourav Slams Air India for Poor Service and Delays

Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav, who recently received praise for his performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has publicly criticized the national carrier, Air India, for its substantial delays and poor management. His criticism came in the form of a series of Instagram posts where he detailed his harrowing experience as a passenger on a flight that was supposed to be en route to Bangkok.

Air India's Inefficiency Exposed

Gourav recounted a series of unfortunate events that commenced with a delay of 7.5 hours. This was followed by the passengers being deboarded and denied the right to collect their checked-in baggage, which resulted in an overall delay exceeding 14 hours. The actor's posts underscored the lack of responsibility and accountability exhibited by the airline during these unexpected delays, as well as the financial repercussions and inconvenience borne by the passengers.

Harsh Criticism Towards Air India's Customer Service and Aircraft Conditions

Not only did Gourav decry the lack of communication and customer service from Air India, but he also criticized the state of the aircraft. He described the planes as poorly maintained and infested with mosquitoes, adding another layer to the already frustrating ordeal. His disappointment was not limited to the national carrier but extended to the Tata Group, which is currently at the helm of Air India. Gourav reproached the conglomerate for failing to uplift the deteriorating services and reputation of the airline since assuming control.

Actor's Vow and the Larger Implication

Adarsh Gourav ended his series of posts with a firm resolution never to patronize Air India again. His promise highlights not only his individual discontent with the airline but also points to the broader issue of customer disservice that many passengers face. Gourav's public criticism of Air India underscores the need for improvement in the airline industry, especially concerning the care and respect for passengers.